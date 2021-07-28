Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Basf Se (ETR:BAS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €67.30 ($79.18). Basf shares last traded at €67.02 ($78.85), with a volume of 1,486,785 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.80 ($92.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -271.58.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

