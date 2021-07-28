Bata Price Tops $0.0278 on Top Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 56% higher against the dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $140,440.90 and $1.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00339744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.