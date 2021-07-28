Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth $29,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

NYSE NVTA opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $313,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

