Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,976,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Republic Services by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 61,275 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.74.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.