Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 94.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $3,188,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $864.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.66.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.