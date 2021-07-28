Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $570,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

