Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Middleby by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Middleby in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $188.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $190.25.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Middleby’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

