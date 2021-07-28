Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes $669,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,999 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SE. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $272.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.24. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $114.14 and a 1 year high of $300.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

