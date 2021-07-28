Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BZLYF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Beazley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.00.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50. Beazley has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.