Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Becton, Dickinson and has raised its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years.

NYSE BDX opened at $254.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

