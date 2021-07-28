Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $273,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,293,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,850,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 426,729.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 174,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,348,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,352,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

