Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.16 million, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

