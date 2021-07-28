Beowulf (BWF) Market Cap Reaches $8.69 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Beowulf has a market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $1,981.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00742878 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.