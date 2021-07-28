Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,090 shares of company stock worth $21,132,591 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,663 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $114.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.