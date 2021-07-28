Betterment LLC Buys 1,583 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QAI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,291. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.18.

