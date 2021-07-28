Betterment LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.11. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,317. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.11.

