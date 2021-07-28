Betterment LLC Sells 10,056 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Betterment LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.28. The company had a trading volume of 259,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,927. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $106.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

