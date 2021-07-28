Betterment LLC Sells 27,313 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Betterment LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,313 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 99,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 405,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,048,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 182.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,195. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

