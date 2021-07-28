Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $85,479.16 and $249.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

