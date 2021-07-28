BitSend (BSD) Trading Up 26.7% Over Last 7 Days

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $98,298.14 and $31.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitSend has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.00382861 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002594 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.09 or 0.01171662 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,462,987 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.