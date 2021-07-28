Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Black Stone Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by 43.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 155.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

NYSE BSM opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.