BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MYJ stock remained flat at $$15.45 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

