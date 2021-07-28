Blackstone Group Inc. Buys Shares of 199,998 KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,327,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,452,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAQ opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. KL Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

