Blackstone Group Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,913 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Hess Midstream worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 601,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $10,672,000. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $7,476,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess Midstream news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HESM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HESM opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

