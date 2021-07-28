Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of Thimble Point Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

