Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 250,000 Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,801,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,733,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Shares of DTOCU stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.