Blackstone Group Inc. Sells 3,171,456 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Blackstone Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 89.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171,456 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

