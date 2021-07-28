Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $439,000 Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNS stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $554.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.32. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

