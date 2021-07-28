Blackstone Group Inc. Takes Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWAA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWAA opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

