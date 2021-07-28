Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Update

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, an increase of 189.9% from the June 30th total of 52,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 818,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BDR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.28. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 240.60% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,487,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $85,400. Corporate insiders own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDR. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

