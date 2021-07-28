Bloomin’ Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,896 call options on the company. This is an increase of 144% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,003 call options.

BLMN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 33,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.15. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.