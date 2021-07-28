BMO Capital Markets Increases Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $106.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

RHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. Robert Half International has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Robert Half International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 188,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

