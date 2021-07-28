BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $2.15 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $219,040.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00005405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,409 coins and its circulating supply is 904,621 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

