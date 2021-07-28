Boot Barn’s (BOOT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $84.10 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.01.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.71. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

