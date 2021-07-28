Boot Barn’s (BOOT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $84.10 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.01.
NYSE:BOOT opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.71. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $86.70.
In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.