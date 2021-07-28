Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

NYSE BXP traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.00. 1,291,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,297. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

