Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. 471,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,192,149. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,246 shares of company stock valued at $22,662,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.