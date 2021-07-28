Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BYD traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. 2,462,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

