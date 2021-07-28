Boyd Group Services’ (BYD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$260.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$240.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$253.08.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$243.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 111.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$222.32. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$248.40.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

