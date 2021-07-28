Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$253.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TSE:BYD opened at C$243.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$184.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$248.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 111.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$222.32.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

