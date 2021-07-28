Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.64.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

