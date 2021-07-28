Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 144,002 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
