Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 144,002 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

