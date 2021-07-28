Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.340-$1.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.34-$1.40 EPS.

NYSE:BDN remained flat at $$13.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,860,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

