British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,737.74 ($35.77) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £62.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,783.93.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
