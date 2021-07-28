British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,737.74 ($35.77) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £62.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,783.93.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

