Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Get Britvic alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTVCY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 price objective on Britvic and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 target price on shares of Britvic and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Britvic stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10. Britvic has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Britvic (BTVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.