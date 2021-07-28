Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce sales of $366.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.20 million to $371.50 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $339.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $101.64. 166,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,414. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,258,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

