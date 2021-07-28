Brokerages Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 4,423.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Celsion stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.96. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 17,570.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,202 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 150,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 13.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

