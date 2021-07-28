Brokerages Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post $297.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.24 million. Masimo reported sales of $278.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.66. The stock had a trading volume of 636,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,095. Masimo has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after buying an additional 109,026 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after buying an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after buying an additional 197,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

