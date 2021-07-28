Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Post $0.37 EPS

Brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $319.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

