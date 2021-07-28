Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.47.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $170,946,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $152,907,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $50,179,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $215.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.50. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

