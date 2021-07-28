Brokerages Expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. 38 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

